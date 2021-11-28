Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.01.

Shares of BABA opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $278.92. The stock has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.