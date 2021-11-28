Alexander Danial Avery Acquires 32,000 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.15. 911,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

