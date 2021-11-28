Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $38.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.