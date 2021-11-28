Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
