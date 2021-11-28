Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

