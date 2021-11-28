Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $101.86 million and $10.68 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00233101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.