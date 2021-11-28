Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $187.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

