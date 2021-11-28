Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Down 9.1%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) shares dropped 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 20,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 664,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after buying an additional 140,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

