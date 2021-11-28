Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $360,982.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $360,982.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.67 or 0.07498023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $565.06 or 0.00990692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.00417298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00417907 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.