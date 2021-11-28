AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.92

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 198077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

