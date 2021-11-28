AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Hits $0.0072

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00061243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00074372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.58 or 0.07409049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,788.34 or 0.99590874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

