Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.