Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Investec cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Admiral Group stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

