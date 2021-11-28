Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock remained flat at $$38.69 during trading on Friday. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. Admiral Group has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $51.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

