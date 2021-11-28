adbank 1-Day Volume Tops $93,493.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $93,493.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

