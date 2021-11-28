Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

ACCYY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 33,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,505. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

