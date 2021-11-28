Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN remained flat at $$178.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $108.82 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $143,129,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $69,048,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $60,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

