Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Abiomed by 36.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.93 and its 200-day moving average is $329.83.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

