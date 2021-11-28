ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 32.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 32.77.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

