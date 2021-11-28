$902.84 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $902.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.50 million and the highest is $952.73 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

