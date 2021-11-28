$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.59 million and the lowest is $89.90 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $342.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DZS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DZS by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 75,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

