8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $33.30 Average PT from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 646,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.