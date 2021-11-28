$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.43 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $14.58 on Friday, reaching $292.42. 122,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.