$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,505,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,305. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

