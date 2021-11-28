5,421 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

