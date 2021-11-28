$538.33 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $538.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 584,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,805. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,266 shares of company stock worth $11,799,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

