514 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $293.64 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.34.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

