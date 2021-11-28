51,035 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

