$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

