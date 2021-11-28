$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.52 on Tuesday, reaching $181.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

