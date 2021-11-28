$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $4.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $166.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

