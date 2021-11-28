$357.10 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $357.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $359.20 million. SPX reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,871. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 375.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

