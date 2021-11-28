$34.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce sales of $34.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,940 shares of company stock worth $4,625,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.