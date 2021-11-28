$29.44 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce $29.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.24. 175,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

