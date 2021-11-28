26,800 Shares in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $3.30 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

