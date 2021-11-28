$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $24.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $31.34 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CDXS. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

CDXS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 487,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $4,754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $642,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Codexis by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Codexis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

