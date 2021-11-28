22,764 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 492,192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $86.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

