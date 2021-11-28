22,170 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 90.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 36.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE BY opened at $26.59 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

