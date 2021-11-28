$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.90. 1,300,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,948. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $238.40 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.