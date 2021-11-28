$2.01 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAN traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,405. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

