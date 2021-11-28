$194.20 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $194.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $194.21 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $737.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.16. 92,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 274.90, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.35.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

