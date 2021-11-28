$19.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $19.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $77.90 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,032. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

