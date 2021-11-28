1,704 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.23 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

