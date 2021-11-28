1,500 Shares in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 19.90 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 17.00 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is 20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.