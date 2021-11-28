$134.25 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report sales of $134.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.39 million and the highest is $135.10 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $423.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $427.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.83 million, with estimates ranging from $466.45 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 692,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $666.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

