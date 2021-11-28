$133.95 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $133.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $120.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $494.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $749,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $951,692. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

FORR traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 31,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.