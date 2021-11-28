$128.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $128.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.49 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.00 million, with estimates ranging from $560.11 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 500,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,299. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

