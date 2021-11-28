10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.92 Million

Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $147.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $145.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,402 shares of company stock worth $45,610,596. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,963. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

