1,041 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

ROK opened at $339.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $353.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

