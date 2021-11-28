$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,336. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

