$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.71. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,995. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF opened at $105.38 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

